TN received 94% higher rainfall in SW monsoon: Ramachandran

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday informed that Tamil Nadu had received higher rainfall of 94 per cent in the ongoing Southwest (SW) monsoon season when compared to the average rainfall.

"From June 1 to August 2, this year, Tamil Nadu had received 242.9 mm of rainfall which is 94 per cent higher than the average rainfall. In the last 24 hours, till 8 am on Wednesday, state received 5.48 mm of rainfall with Tiruttani topping the chart with 113 mm followed by Chinnakallar in Coimbatore district with 85 mm, Palakode and Marandahalli in Dharmapuri districts with 75 and 72 mm respectively," said the Minister, in a statement.

The Minister also said that as heavy rain is expected for the next few days, from Wednesday to Saturday, all relief and rescue measures are kept ready.

The wind in Kanniyakumari, Gulf of Mannar, coastal areas and south Bay of Bengal is set to reach up to 50 kms per hour and so fishermen are directed not to venture into the sea.

Already, four companies of State Disaster Response Force have been stationed one each in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts and four companies of National Disaster Response Force are stationed two each in Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore districts to under rescue and relief measures in coordination with the respective district administrations.