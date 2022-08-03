TN bans dandora, warns of actions against violators

CHENNAI: In a welcome move, the State government banned the usage of dandora, in villages, used for providing information given by the State government or the Panchayat concerned.

The move to ban dandora was first mooted by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2008 when he formed a committee of social activists and MLAs.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu wrote a letter to all district secretaries saying "science had grown and technology had developed. Under the circumstances there is no need for dandoras to continue. By attaching speakers in the vehicles and taking them across the villages will make sure that the information reaches the nook and corner of the villages".

He also said that there should be a stringent ban on dandoras and action should be taken on those who do not follow the orders.

Irai Anbu asked Collectors to make sure that the information reaches all the village panchayats and to create necessary awareness.

The announcement to ban dandoras was welcomed by VCK MP D Ravikumar, who in 2006 spoke against dandoras in the State Assembly and was also a member of the committee formed by Karunanidhi.

"Dandora system mostly employs Dalits. Even if they are not available in the Revenue Department local Dalits are employed for beating Dandoras," Ravikumar told DT Next.

He also said that the dandora system was upholding the caste system in villages.

Ravikumar along with other MLAs and social activists gave recommendations to Karunanidhi in 2008 to ban the usage of dandoras in villages and though the recommendation was accepted it had taken 14 years to come into force.

"For some reasons unknown, ban on dandoras was not implemented when Kalaignar was the Chief Minister. After it was highlighted recently the ban has been imposed,” added Ravikumar.