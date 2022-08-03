Seizure of guns from Salem men: NIA begins probe

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started a probe into the seizure of 2 country made guns from two youths in the month of May in Salem, saying that the two were experts in gun making and were planning an armed struggle similar to that of LTTE.

NIA, in its FIR, said that the two youths were planning to wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu. Omalur police station in Salem has registered a case under Sections, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act against M Naveen Chakravarthy, 25 of Sannysi Gundu and Sanjay Prakash, 24 from Sevapet in Salem on May 19, this year. The two were believed to be experts in arms to the extent of making machine guns, sources disclosed.

The case is related to recovery of 2 country made pistols, ammunition and gunpowder from the two suspects on a motorcycle by the police during vehicle checking near Puliyampatti.

NIA said that during further investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons were inspired by LTTE, a banned outfit and wanted to create an organisation similar to LTTE and to wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu.

NIA has taken over the case due to the gravity of offence and ramification on national security, the FIR said.