Search operation of 2 fishermen still under way: Fisheries Minister

CHENNAI: State Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that the search operation of two missing fishermen from Amalinagar in Thoothukudi district has been under way.

"Immediately, after the news of missing fishermen, search operation commenced on war footing. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with local fishermen have been involved in the mission. Two patrolling boats of ICG named ICG Aviraj and ICG Aadesh along with one dornier aircraft and a helicopter of the Indian Air Force were deployed in the search operation,” said the Minister, in a statement.

Following the alerts of downpour and high wind speed, the State government alerted fishermen not to venture into the sea but fishermen in Thoothukudi ventured into the sea before the alert could reach them. Though all the fishermen returned home safely, two fishermen from Amalinagar who went to fish on a fiber boat went missing after their boat capsized.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the State government had not undertaken rescue operations. As the alert could not reach the fishermen on time several from Kanniyakumari district were left stranded in the mid sea.

Replying to the allegation of Palaniswami, the Minister said that till date no boat from Kanniyakumari was caught in the mid sea and Palaniswami without knowing the facts is trying to spew venom on the State government.

The Minister also said that the ruling DMK government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin has been working closely with the fishermen for their welfare and livelihood and will guard them during contingency.