Man rescued from Kollidam, dies at Thirupananthal GH

TIRUCHY: A 35-year-old man accidentally slipped into Kollidam river at Anaikarai near Tiruvidaimarudur late on Monday and died in the GH on Tuesday wee hours. Madhavan, a resident from Anaikarai area, a habitual drunkard, was said to have consumed alcohol on Monday night and was sitting on the Anaikarai regulator. Suddenly, he lost control and fell into the river. He was washed away. The public jumped into the river and rescued him and rushed him to Thirupananthal GH. However, he succumbed in the hospital despite treatment. Police registered a case and are investigating.