Kalasapakkam ex-Tahsildar accused in encroachment case: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday declared that a former Tahsildar of Kalasapakkam Taluk in Tiruvannamalai district is an accused in a road encroachment case and directed the officer to appear before the court on August 5 as the judges would pronounce the orders.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing the contempt petition filed by M Murugan, a resident of Kadaladi village in Kalasapakkam Taluk.

The petitioner prayed for a direction against officers who failed to implement the 2017 order of HC to take action against the encroachments made on a road in the village.

“The court wanted the officials to take action on my complaint within 12 weeks. However, the officers did not comply with the court orders, ” the petitioner submitted through his counsel.

On recording the submissions, the CJ observed that the Tahsildar who was in service at the time is the accused in the case.

Even though the government advocate informed the court that the encroachments will be removed from the public path, the CJ rejected that submission. “The order was passed four years ago and the same was not implemented till now. It was only due to the Tahsildar and we would send the officer to the prison,” the CJ orally observed.

The court further directed the officer to appear before the court on August 5 saying that the bench would pronounce punishment for the officer.