I-T raids at film producer Anbu Chezhiyan continue for second day

MADURAI: The Income Tax department in Tamil Nadu's Madurai continued to raid more than 20 places owned by well-known financier and Tamil Film Producer Anbu Chezhiyan for the second day on Wednesday. According to the sources, the I-T sleuths had been carrying out raids at 40 places including Chennai and Madurai since 5 am on Tuesday. At Chennai, a team of sleuths reportedly raided a location in the Nungambakkam Kamthar Nagar area where Cheziyan is known to live.

The raids came five months after the grand wedding of Chezhiyan's daughter in Chennai which was graced by various celebrities from across India. Personalities ranging from Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, and Suriya to Boney Kapoor were all present at the venue. Many politicians also attended the wedding.