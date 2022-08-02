TamilNadu

I-T raids at properties related to Tamil film producers

The raids are said to have begun at 5 am on Tuesday.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department has been conducting raids in as many as 40 locations belonging to Tamil film producers Anbu Chezhiyan and Kalaipuli S Thanu.

10 locations related to Anbu Chezhiyan, who started off as a financier and now is a producer too, is under the I-T scanner.

The taxmen are reported to have knocked at the door of Anbu's Nungambakkam residence at 5 am on Tuesday morning.

Of the 40 locations being searched, 30 is in Madurai.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

IT Raid
Anbu Chezhiyan
Kalaipuli Thani

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in