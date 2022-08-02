I-T raids at properties related to Tamil film producers

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department has been conducting raids in as many as 40 locations belonging to Tamil film producers Anbu Chezhiyan and Kalaipuli S Thanu.

10 locations related to Anbu Chezhiyan, who started off as a financier and now is a producer too, is under the I-T scanner.

The taxmen are reported to have knocked at the door of Anbu's Nungambakkam residence at 5 am on Tuesday morning.

Of the 40 locations being searched, 30 is in Madurai.