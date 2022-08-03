Eternal infighting issues surface in Cong’s meet

CHENNAI: Eternal infighting in Tamil Nadu Congress did not fail to influence Monday’s meeting of the Congress district presidents organised at state party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan to discuss the party’s offensive against the BJP-led Centre.

Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai set the tone for the discussion when he reportedly appealed to the party functionaries to set aside their differences for the common good of the party.

If sources in the party are to be believed, Selvaperunthagai, addressing the district presidents, was understood to have requested supporters of specific leaders to sideline the internal bickering and work to secure the respect of its allies.

A Congress senior, disclosed that a few speakers at the meeting had also expressed dissatisfaction at ally DMK for not giving due respect to Congress. “Only if we remain united and put up a brave show, even our allies will respect us,” the Congress leader quoted the leader as saying in the meeting.