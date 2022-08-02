WRD issues flood alert as water in Vaigai dam rises

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu's Water Resources Department has issued the first and second flood warnings to people living on the banks of river Vaigai as water level in the Vaigai dam touched 69 feet on Tuesday.

A Water Resources Department official told that once the water level touches 70 feet, they would release water. The Vaigai dam was receiving 2,630 cusecs of water as on Tuesday morning and officials said that the water may be released any time if the water level rises further.

The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam is at 134.65 feet and the inflow was 2,602 cusecs while 1866 cusecs were being released into the Vaigai dam.

With heavy rains in Kerala's Idukki district, the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar dam in Periyar and Thekkadi received 48.6 mm and 42.22 mm rains, respectively.

Madurai District Collector Anish Shakar told media persons that 30 low-lying areas were identified in the district and were being monitored as the water level in the Vaigai dam was rising. He also said that inter-departmental committees were monitoring 33 water bodies to prevent any eventualities as rains continue to lash the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar dam and water level in Vaigai was rising.