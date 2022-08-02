Velu: Mayiladuthurai to get Collectorate by Oct 2023

TIRUCHY: The Collectorate complex construction for newly established Mayiladuthurai district would be completed by October 2023 and quality building materials are used after all control tests, said Minister for PWD, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Collectorate at a cost of Rs 114.48 crore, Velu said that the ground floor construction for the seven-storey building has been completed. “The new complex will house all government offices and a separate ramp will be established for differently-abled petitioners to approach the Collector during the grievances redressal meets,” the Minister said.
Stating that the new complex would have all modern facilities, he said that there would be four lifts each with a capacity to carry 20 persons. “The tender was floated on April 4, 2021 with the target of completing the entire project by October 3, 2023. But, with the full support by the Chief Minister and on time release of funds, there is a chance of completion of the work by July 2023,” the Minister said.
Meanwhile, Velu said that a quality control lab has been established at the construction site and materials like sand, steel rods, M-Sand and even water were being used after ensuring their quality. This apart, a tourist bungalow would be built on the new Collectorate premises, the Minister informed.
Meanwhile, the Minister said that as many as 16 highways have been selected for Chennai-Kanniyakumari special road project, which would also connect Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts for which a four lane road work would commence after the land acquisition. The land acquisition for the Mayiladuthurai ring road is under way for which five district revenue officers have been assigned for the purpose, he said.
