Velu: Mayiladuthurai to get Collectorate by Oct 2023

Stating that the new complex would have all modern facilities, he said that there would be four lifts each with a capacity to carry 20 persons. “The tender was floated on April 4, 2021 with the target of completing the entire project by October 3, 2023. But, with the full support by the Chief Minister and on time release of funds, there is a chance of completion of the work by July 2023,” the Minister said.