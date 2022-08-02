Two more Tamil film producers under I-T scanner

CHENNAI: The latest to go under the Income Tax raids are film producers SR Prabhu and KE Gnanavel Raja. Raids on the popular Tamil cinema producers are going on since the early hours of Wednesday.

Searches took place at Anbu Chezhian's Nungambakkam Kamdar Nagar residence and at his office in T Nagar's Raghavaiyya street since 6 am today. Also, his residences in Madurai's Keerathurai and Theppakulam, and his office at Melamasi street were searched by the slueths.

The department is also conducting raids on producer Kalaipuli Thanu's T Nagar office.

It may be worth noting that Anbu Chezhian was in a soup when he was linked to director/actor Sasikumar's brother Ashokumar's suicide in 2003, also during 2020 when a financial misappropriation was alleged in the film Bigil (2019).