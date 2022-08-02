Pollachi students protest arrest of 2 teachers under Pocso

COIMBATORE: Students of a Government Higher Secondary School near Pollachi resorted to a road blockade on Monday against the arrest of two teachers under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
The Pollachi All Women Police on Friday arrested two teachers R Balachandran (43), from Pollachi and S Ramakrishnan (46), from Coimbatore on charges of sexually assaulting a girl studying in Class 12 in the school. The victim called up the Child Line and informed of the sexual assault by both the teachers.
Based on her information, the Child Welfare Committee officers held an inquiry and lodged a complaint with police, who then arrested the two teachers under Pocso Act.
Meanwhile on Monday, a large number of students sat in protest in front of their school blocking the road demanding the release of the two teachers. They claimed that the teachers were not at fault and demanded a detailed investigation. After police assured them of action, the students withdrew their protest and returned to class.
