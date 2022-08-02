OPS demands proper weighing of Aavin milk packets

CHENNAI: AIADMK "Coordinator" and former chief minister O Panneerselvam asked the DMK government to take immediate steps to solve the "Aavin milk" packet weight issue. "

People were shocked to know that the half-litre Aavin milk weighed only 430 grams, he said in a statement.

Pointing out that half a litre of milk packet should weigh at least 517 grams, the AIADMK leader said: “Now when it came to sales, the weight was only 430 grams, which is highly condemnable.” Quoting media reports, Panneerselvam alleged that the reduction in the weight of the milk packet might compensate the loss that was incurred by Aavin's organisation.

"On one hand the State government has reduced Rs 3 per litre of Aavin milk," he said alleging that on the other hand reducing the quantity of milk raises doubts among the people.

"Therefore, the government has to take steps not only to scrap GST on milk and its related products, but also ensure that correct quantity of milk is supplied for the people,” he said.

EPS statement on fishermen:

AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the DMK government to immediately rescue the missing Tamil Nadu fishermen, who ventured into the sea, from various districts of the State.

"Though the MET department has issued a red alert, the DMK government has not taken any precautionary measures. Two fishermen who ventured into the sea for fishing from Tuticorin have not returned till now", the AIADMK leader said in a statement.

Alleging that the government has not taken any step to search for the missing fishermen, he said people were shocked that the missing fishermen constituency belongs to the State Fisheries Minister.

"Like this, reports also said that hundreds of fishermen from Kanniyakumari district, who ventured into the sea in about 15 boats, were also missing,” he claimed.

Palaniswami said that the DMK government should take immediate steps to rescue the missing fishermen and also take all required rehabilitation measures.