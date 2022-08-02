Man takes lakhs promising awards from Centre, held

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man for conning many of several lakhs by promising to get central government instituted awards. The accused Ignatius Prabhu, who ran a trust, ‘International Unicef Council’ at Kovaipudur took Rs 14.85 lakh from KP Salim Raja, (61) an advocate from Madurai promising to get him Jan Seva Puraskar Award. Trusting him, Salim paid the amount in 2021. However, Prabhu failed to get him the award and failed to give a proper reply. Police inquiries revealed that Prabhu had cheated several others by following a similar modus operandi. Based on a complaint, the Kuniamuthur police registered a case and arrested him on Monday. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.