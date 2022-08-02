Rescue mission on to trace two missing fishermen near Tiruchendur

AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the DMK government to immediately rescue the missing Tamil Nadu fishermen, who ventured into the sea, from various districts of the state. “Though the RMC has indicated a downpour red alert, the DMK government has not taken any precautionary measures. Two fishermen who ventured into the sea for fishing from Thoothukudi have not returned till now,” the AIADMK leader said in a statement. Alleging that the state government has not taken any step to search for the missing fishermen, he said people were shocked that the missing fishermen were from the constituency of the state Fisheries Minister. “Like this, reports also said that hundreds of fishermen from Kanniyakumari district, who ventured into the sea in about 15 boats, were also missing,” he claimed. Palaniswami said that the DMK government should take immediate steps to rescue the missing fishermen and also take all the required rehabilitation measures. He also asked the state government to monitor continuously till the end of the southwest monsoon and help the fishermen.