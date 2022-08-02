Fishermen advised not to venture into sea till Aug 6: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued a warning for fishermen in the State against venturing into the sea till August 6 due to strong wind over the Tamil Nadu region. In addition, several districts will receive heavy to very heavy rains for the next two days.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph -50 kmph over Comorin areas in Kanniyakumari, Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu coast and South West Bay of Bengal. Also, requested to avoid fishing over Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, Southeast and east central Arabian sea," cautioned a senior RMC official.

With upper air circulation prevailing over TN region, the centre predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm activity for several districts of Tamil Nadu - The Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Salem, Karur, Namakkal and Virudhunagar. Five districts Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet are likely to get heavy rains for the next 48 hours.

"As far as Chennai is concerned, sky conditions are likely to be generally cloudy. Some areas in the city expected to get light to moderate rains with thunderstorms during the evening hours for the next few days. Even the maximum temperature will be reduced than normal recording around 33 degree Celsius," said another official.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall received was 13 cm in Coimbatore, followed by Ranipet 11 cm, Vellore 10 cm, Dharmapuri 9 cm, Cuddalore and Salem recorded 8 cm rainfall each.