Congress condemns Centre for abusing ED, CBI, I-T Dept

A resolution adopted to this effect at the meeting of the party district presidents at state party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Monday said that the CBI, ED and Income Tax departments were being (mis)used by the BJP regime to oppress opposition parties and media.

Noting that the ED had conducted 3,010 raids in the last eight years, against the 112 in the two UPA tenures, the TNCC resolution said the ED had filed 5,422 cases under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), but only 23 persons (0.5%) have been convicted so far.

The statistics show that the intention of the BJP regime is not to crack down on money laundering, but only to oppress the opposition.