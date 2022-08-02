Cadets of NCC Directorate set record with 16 gold medals

CHENNAI: Cadets of NCC Directorate (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar) set a new record by winning 16 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals in both individual and team events in the recently concluded 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship. The competition, conducted by Tamil Nadu Shooting Association, was held at Trichy Rifle Club from July 27 to 31. These NCC cadets, selected from various places of the State, will now represent the Tamil Nadu State Shooting Team in South Zone and National Shooting Championships.