TN seeks Centre’s nod for Kalaignar pen memorial

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has asked the Union Environment Ministry to grant the terms of reference for constructing the proposed ‘pen’ memorial for former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The state PWD (Public Works Department) has written to the Environment Impact Assessment Authority of the ministry in this regard. In his letter dated July 30, S Muthamil Arasu, executive engineer of the buildings wing of the state PWD, has requested the member secretary of the EIA authority of the Centre to consider the application for the “proposed construction of Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Pen Monument” in Bay of Bengal off the coast of Marina Beach near Triplicane village.

Going by the application (copy available with DT Next) submitted by the executive engineer, the TNSCZMA (Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority) had recommended the proposal on July 25, 2022. The executive engineer, in his application, has also submitted the Coastal Regulation Zone form, CRZ delineation map and report, TNSCZMA recommendation letter and proposed terms of reference for the memorial construction. The State government is required to apply for the grant of terms of reference as per Section 4 (ii) (j) of CRZ notification amended on March 22, 2016 for construction of memorial/monuments and allied facilities by the concerned State governments in CRZ -IV (A) areas. The government has moved the Centre for the memorial construction in the backdrop of environmentalists, including those close to the ruling dispensation raising concerns about the ecological sensitivity of the Rs 80 crore project proposed to be developed in Bay of Bengal.

Significantly, the DMK had successfully moved the Madras High Court back in 2018 when the then AIADMK regime led by Edappadi K Palaniswami had refused to allow the burial for the former five-time CM on Marina.