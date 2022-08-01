Tirupur school, front-runner in breakfast scheme

However, students studying in the primary school at Silambagoundanvalasu panchayat union near Vellakovil in Tirupur district have been served breakfast every day since July 15, 2021, on the birth anniversary of former chief minister Kamarajar.

The school meets out expenses through donations and with the contribution of teachers.

The 16 odd students are served with idli, chapati, dosa, poori along with kuruma and mushroom gravy as they come to school in the morning every day.