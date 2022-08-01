Special fare trains between Velankanni and Valsad announced

CHENNAI: A pair of special fare trains would be operated between Velankanni and Valsad in Maharashtra from August 27.

Train no 09042 will leave Valsad at 19.45 hrs on 27 August (Saturday) and reach Velankanni at 08.30 hrs on the third day (1 trip). Train no 09041 will leave Velankanni at 23.50 hrs on 29 August (Mondays) and reach Valsad at 16.25 hrs on the third day (1 trip).

Advance reservation for the train comprising an AC first class coach, two AC two tier and five AC three tier and

Composition: 1 – AC First Class, 2 - AC Two Tier, 5 - AC Three Tier and eight Sleeper Class Coaches and three General Second Class Coaches, a Pantry Car and Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) cum Luggage/Brake Van each is already open from Southern Railway (SR) end.

Meanwhile, North Frontier Railway has notified the continued running of Train No. 02986/ 02987 Dibrugarh – SMVT Bengaluru - Dibrugarh Weekly Specials.

Train no 02986 Dibrugarh – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Special running via Perambur, Kapadi will leave Dibrugarh on Tuesdays at 07.30 hrs on 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th, August, 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th September, 04th, 11th, 18th & 25th October and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 20.15 hrs on the third day.

Train no 02987 SMVT Bengaluru – Dibrugarh Weekly Superfast Special running via Katpadi, Perambur will leave SMVT Bengaluru on Fridays at 10.15 hrs on 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th August, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th September, 07th, 14th, 21st & 28th October and reach Dibrugarh at 23.30 hrs on the third day, another statement from SR added.