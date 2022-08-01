SETC to launch parcel service from August 3: Details inside

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has decided to launch a courier service from August 3 in order to generate non-fare box revenue resources to strengthen its financial position.

According to the SETC officials, out of the three luggage compartments in the bus, two compartments would be reserved for passengers and the remaining one would be used for parcel and courier services.

SETC would be launching this service from August 3. For sending a parcel weighing up to 80 kg from Chennai to Tiruchy and Hosur, a person has to pay Rs 210 excluding 18 per cent GST. It would cost Rs 390 for sending parcels to Tirunelveli and Tuticorin while it would cost Rs 300 for sending parcels to Madurai.

For more information, contact SETC

Chennai: 94450-14416/23/63

Branch offices at Tuticorin: (9445014430)

Koyambedu: (9445014452/9445017793)

Madurai: (9445017791/9445014426)

Tiruchy: (9445014421/9945014422/944501446)