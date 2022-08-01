No monkeypox cases yet in Tamil Nadu, says Ma Su

“No cases of monkeypox have been reported so far. Only speculations are around that an air passenger to Tiruchy from Singapore and a few others in Nagercoil had the disease. However, tests revealed they were not infected. Even two children from Canada and America with rashes on their face tested negative for the infection. Monkeypox has spread in 80 countries,” he told reporters, after chairing a meeting with deans of all government medical college hospitals to review the status of organ donations in Coimbatore.