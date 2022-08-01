No monkeypox cases yet in Tamil Nadu, says Ma Su

COIMBATORE: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday denied reports of monkeypox outbreak in Tamil Nadu.
“No cases of monkeypox have been reported so far. Only speculations are around that an air passenger to Tiruchy from Singapore and a few others in Nagercoil had the disease. However, tests revealed they were not infected. Even two children from Canada and America with rashes on their face tested negative for the infection. Monkeypox has spread in 80 countries,” he told reporters, after chairing a meeting with deans of all government medical college hospitals to review the status of organ donations in Coimbatore.
Further, Subramanian said the state government is transparent on any infections as it would create awareness and help people take preventive steps.
“Intensive screening is done in 13 entry points to Coimbatore from Kerala and passengers at international airports in Tamil Nadu are examined. Though it cannot be ruled out that monkeypox will not come to Tamil Nadu, all necessary preventive steps have been taken,” he said.
Stating that organ donations, which slowed down during 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic induced lockdowns, had picked up after the DMK government took charge with 144 donors donating 479 organs from May last year to July 30, this year. “A total of 588 people have benefitted out of organ donation through Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme,” he said.
Pointing out that there is a long list of people awaiting organ transplantations, Subramanian said 6,483 people wait for kidney, 380 for liver, 43 for heart, 42 for lungs, 2 for pancreas and 23 for hands.
“Tamil Nadu is in the forefront in organ donations, but still more demand for organs persists,” he said.
Subramanian said booster doses would be administered to students in colleges in Coimbatore like Chennai. He added that the government is aiming to administer Covid booster doses to nearly 3.5 crore people.
“The vaccine coverage is 95.63 per cent for the first dose, 88.62 per cent for the second dose, while 37.33 lakh people have taken the booster dose so far. A mega camp to administer booster doses will be held in 50,000 places across the state on August 7,” he said. Subramanian also said that efforts have been taken to fill 4,308 vacancies in the medical field. Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji was also present on the occasion.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android