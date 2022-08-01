Integrated Tiruchy terminus to be most sought-after transit hub

Since the city is well connected by road and highway leading to major destinations across the state, the passengers who prefer a break journey opt for Tiruchy for its proximity and adequate transport facilities.

Though the upcoming Panchapur IBT is around 10 km away from the present Central bus stand from where all the mofussil buses are being operated, the people express satisfaction with the preferred location which is at Madurai-Chennai bypass and has ring road connections to Pudukkottai, Karur, Thanjavur and Musiri, the entry points to the further stretch of Chennai, Rameshwaram, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam and Salem.