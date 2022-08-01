Fewer Sri Lankan pilgrims at Our Lady of Snows fest

S Lassington Fernando, another resident of Thoothukudi, said usually pilgrims from Sri Lanka would make their way to the Tamil Nadu’s Port city of Thoothukudi before the festival began and stay for at least 10 days in their relatives’ houses.

“We (people of Thoothukudi) still have an umbilical cord relationship with the Sri Lankan people and also keep marital relationships. During the days of their stay, they bring spices, soap and oil and offer it to us and we give them with lungies and other textile products of their choice,” he said.