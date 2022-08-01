EPS asks DMK to protect harvested paddy from rains

CHENNAI: AIADMK "interim general secretary" and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami charged the DMK government for not protecting the harvested paddy, which perished in the recent rains.

In a statement, he said despite several requests, the DMK government has failed to address the issues related to harvested paddy. "Due to this, more than 5,000 bundles of paddy were sprouted and are often not stored in godown,” he said adding that the drenched paddy could not even be used to feed cattle.

Palaniswami said that the ministers give only counter statements whenever AIADMK points out mistakes instead of going to the spot to solve the issue. He said the paddy could have been saved if the authorities concerned had taken proper steps to store it safely in the godowns.

Claiming that during the AIADMK regime, proper steps were taken to save paddy, especially during the rainy season, the AIADMK leader said in addition, the AIADMK ministers would visit the affected people immediately and would carry out rehabilitation works.

He said as heavy rain has been predicted in the southern region, the government should take immediate steps to send the minister concerned to help the affected people.