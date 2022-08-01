Engine of goods train carrying wheat derails in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: The wheels of a goods train engine derailed in Tirupur past midnight on Sunday.

The train, laden with wheat, had arrived from the northern states to the Goodshed area on Sunday.

After unloading the goods, the train was set to leave for Erode. Around 1 am, the loco pilot had operated the train engine, when it unfortunately derailed.

The engine was immediately halted and a relief train set the engine back on track.

The work got over around 3 am and the goods train chugged out at 4 am.

The derailment did not cause any disturbance to running of other trains through Coimbatore and Erode.