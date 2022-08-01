Chased by police, abductors abandon kidnapped boy near Hosur

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old boy, abducted by a gang of unidentified men in a car for ransom, was freed on knowing that police were closely trailing them in Dharmapuri on Sunday night.
Police said the boy from Aavin Nagar and studying Class 11 in a private school was returning in a two-wheeler with his uncle Balaji, an engineer from Bengaluru after watching a film, when the gang members intercepted them in a car on Pennagaram Road around 8 pm.
“They forced both Balaji and the boy into a car and drove away. Meanwhile, the boy’s father received a phone 0call from the abductor, who demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore to free the duo. The caller also threatened him against revealing the incident to anyone,” police said.
On receiving a complaint, the Dharmapuri Town Police tracked the mobile phone of the kidnapper to be from Veppanahalli and launched a search.
Knowing that the police were closely trailing them, the abductors freed the boy near SIPCOT in Hosur.
Police then rescued the boy around midnight and handed him over to the family members. Police said an inquiry is underway with Balaji and a special team of police has rushed to Bengaluru to nab the suspects.
