Allowing virtual marriage, HC tells sub-registrar to solemnise union

The court directed the sub-registrar to facilitate the solemnisation of the marriage of the writ petitioner with Rahul L Madhu in the presence of three witnesses through virtual mode. The parties to the marriage are very much having the capacity to marry, Justice Swaminathan wrote in the judgment and cited a ruling that held that it is not necessary that both the parties must be Indian citizens. “Therefore, I hold that there is no legal impediment whatsoever for solemnising the marriage. The petitioner is having power of attorney from Rahul L Madhu. After the marriage is solemnised, the petitioner can affix her signature in the marriage certificate book both for herself and on behalf of Madhu. Thereupon, the certificate of marriage shall be issued under Section 13 of the Act by the respondent.”