96 tyres worth Rs 5 lakh stolen from container lorry recovered

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Totally 96 tyres worth 5 lakh stolen from a parked container lorry near Polur in Tiruvannamalai district was recovered following the arrest of another lorry driver on Saturday evening.

A container lorry loaded with 607 tyres from Andhra Pradesh bound to Coimbatore reached Polur on Monday last when driver Kuppusamy went to sleep after dinner at the Bagmarpet road junction.

When he woke up the next morning, he found that the rear doors of the lorry forced open and 96 tyres worth Rs 5 lakh missing.

He immediately contacted the lorry owner who complained to the Polur police. A case was registered.

Polur police who were on vehicle check on the by pass road, stopped a lorry on suspicion.

They found that it contained 96 tyres and driver Palanisamy (46) of Chennai accepted that they were stolen. The driver was arrested and his lorry was also seized.