8 stolen two-wheelers recovered from Vellore, duo arrested

VELLORE: Vellore north police recovered 8 two-wheelers following the arrest of two people who were into stealing vehicles and selling them to illicit distillers in the Odugathur area on Saturday.

Vellore north police registered a case following repeated complaints of two-wheelers being stolen in the Nethaji market, Long bazaar and Sarathy mansion locality frequently.

Police when reviewed the CCTV footage in the locality and found two people involved in the thefts.

They were then identified as Gandhi (65) of Peria Eriyur and Kumar (46) of Kandaneri. They were arrested on Saturday and investigations revealed that the duo sold the stolen vehicles to illicit distillers in the hill and tribal areas adjoining Odugathur and Anaicut areas.

Based on their information, police recovered 8 two-wheelers. Further investigations are on.