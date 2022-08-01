20 kg of ganja chocolates seized, one held

COIMBATORE: A 56-year-old man has been arrested in Coimbatore for being in possession of 20 kg of ‘ganja chocolates’ on Sunday.
A police team involved in a vehicle check, found Balaji, a resident of Arivoli Nagar with a sack tied to his moped and waiting near a roadside in Kannappan Nagar.
When the team checked his belongings, they found him to be in possession of 20 kg of the contraband. Inquiries revealed that ganja, wrapped like chocolates, are being sold to college students and youth. Police arrested Balaji and are on the lookout for 16 others, who were part of the gang involved in supplying the contraband to shops across the district.
