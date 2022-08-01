1,500 adulterated IMFL bottles seized in Thanjavur during raids

TIRUCHY: A special team of police arrested five persons involved in illegal sale of IMFL bottles in Thanjavur on Monday and seized 1,500 bottles from them.

On a tip off that the sale of IMFL bottles in the black market has been prevailing around Thanjavur, a special team was formed on the instructions of the SP.

Late on Sunday, the team conducted surprise raids at Thanjavur and Pattukottai regions in which a few persons were found to be selling bottles before the Tasmac outlets for higher prices.

During the raid, the police secured five persons who were later identified as Panneer Selvam (50) from Pattukkottai, Balusamy (47) from Muthalseri, Ramesh (46) from Orathanadu, Manikandan (30) and Tamilarasan (28) from Thanjavur.

They were found to be selling bottles in the secluded places to their regular customers.

The police arrested them and seized 1,500 bottles from Pattukkottai, Thuraiyur and Thanjavur.

The team also seized cash of Rs 10,000 from the accused. A case was filed against them on Monday and the investigations are on.