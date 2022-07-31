TN reports 1,467 fresh Covid cases

CHENNAI: As many as 1,467 new cases of COVID-19, were reported in the State on Sunday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 35,44,246.

Chennai reported a total of new 316 cases of COVID-19, while 148 cases were reported in Chengalpattu and 144 cases were reported in Coimbatore.

All other districts reported less than 100 cases of COVID-19.

As many as 31,529 samples were collected in the past 24 hours and the overall TPR in the State stood at 4.9 percent. The positivity rate remained below 10 percent in all the districts, the highest of 9.5 percent was reported in Tiruppur, followed by 9 percent in Coimbatore.

The total active cases of COVID-19 stood at 12,671, with Chennai reporting a highest of 4,183 active cases of COVID-19. As many as 1,890 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries from COVID-19 to 34,93,543. No deaths were reported due to COVID-19, taking the total death toll to 38,032.