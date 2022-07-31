TN police bestowed with President's colour

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police became the first police force in entire south India to be bestowed with the prestigious President's colour as on Sunday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the President's colour to Chief Minister MK Stalin at a function in Rajarathinam Stadium. Tamil Nadu is the fifth state to get the honour after Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

This honour was initially announced for TN police in the year 2009.

The event started with the President's colour parade with several contingents such as Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Response Force, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, All Women Contingent, Tamil Nadu Police colours team, Coastal Security Group, The Nilgiris contingent and the all men contingent. A Pradeep, Deputy Commissioner, St.Thomas Mount, was the commanding officer followed by PS Preethi, Rajapalayam DSP who was the second in command.

Tamil Nadu All Women police pipe band was also introduced to the Vice President and it was said that Tamil Nadu is the only state to have such a pipe band. Preethi wheeled the President's colour before it was handed over to the Vice President who in turn handed over to the Chief Minister on behalf of the President.

After handing over the President's colour, the Vice President, in his special address, stressed on the need to act against cyber and online frauds. "Police force should be skilled and equipped to handle the 21st century frauds. I was informed that Tamil Nadu has created a separate cyber crime wing with 46 stations. I was also informed that the Tamil Nadu government had allotted Rs 6.9 crore to establish a high end forensic lab under the safety city project", said Venkaiah Naidu.

Later, the Chief Minister, in his Presidential address, said that when compared to the previous rule the lock-up deaths have reduced. "In 2018, the lock-up deaths were 17 but in 2021, there were only four lock-up deaths. I am saying that only the numbers have reduced and we want a lock-up death free Tamil Nadu", said Stalin.

He also announced that the police medal from now will be given to all the policemen irrespective of their ranks, starting from DGP to the police constables.

Later, a special postal envelope recognising the honour of the President's colour to Tamil Nadu was released by the Vice President and the first copy was obtained by the Chief Minister.

What is President's colour:

The President's colour is the highest honour bestowed upon any military or state police in recognition of its exceptional service of at least 25 years of service rendered to the nation. The colour acknowledges the spirit of bravery, courage, commitment, professionalism, integrity and service of humanity. It is known by many names such as ensign, flag, standards or colours and also popularly known as 'Rashtrapathi Ka Nishan'. The President's colour consists of a pike and a cloth and will be worn by all policemen in the left sleeves.