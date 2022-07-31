Phantoms in the police brain

CHENNAI: Police are the society’s paramedics. Whenever society’s fabric gets bruised, they are the first responders. From everyday civic problems to matrimonial troubles, they are the ones first approached, apart from dealing with criminals of all kinds — chain snatchers, local hoodlums, gangsters, white-collared fraudsters and sometimes, politicians and their own.

For a job which involves a daily onslaught of negative emotions, the mental well-being of the police force has remained an unaddressed issue for years. After all, a government order was passed only in November last year, which allowed the constabulary to avail weekly off.

Around the same time, Chennai police initiated a programme for its personnel, which would see through the problem, instead of just telling them, “you need help”. As many as 1,000 police personnel attached to the city police were found to be struggling with issues like depression, anxiety, and alcohol addiction among others as assessed by an expert team part of the wellness programme three years ago.

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal managed to get a space at Guru Nanak College in Velachery and kicked off the ‘centre for well-being’ for the police, using his discretionary funds. City police tied up with MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation (MSCTRF) and government institutions like Nimhans (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) to chalk out a plan to help the police personnel.

Eight months on, the well-being centre has treated close to 400 police personnel, some of them suicidal. Only two days after she failed a suicide attempt, a lady constable was referred to the centre. Separated from her husband and leaving her four-year-old to grow up with her parents, she was handling her battles alone, in her mind.

After an assessment, she was to stay with a family member, to which she outrightly rejected, as she did not want her family to know of her condition. She did not want to take the medicines prescribed and was bent on taking only alternative medicine.

“These are times when fraternal help is important and the lady is coping well today because her department was there by her side,” said Dr T Prabakar, consultant psychiatrist with MSCTRF.

Dr Prabakar coordinated with the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for the constable to be admitted, but rules mandate that a bystander be present at all times. “The lady did not want her family to know. But, a network of safety and support is necessary at such times. So, we informed the additional commissioner and he ensured that two constables took turns to be at the hospital until she got discharged,” Prabakar told DT Next.

In another instance, a police inspector stayed with a constable in a city police station for two days and supervised his medicine intake, until a bed was allotted for his treatment for alcohol de-addiction. Chennai-based TTK Hospital has extended help to the department by charging less for treating police personnel with addiction issues.

In the past eight months, Dr Prabakar and his team have come across a range of issues among police personnel from high-risk cases of suicidal thoughts to other issues like anxiety, addiction, depression, and anger issues. The first step though was to make the ‘rough and tough’ men and women in khaki shed their preconceived notions.

“There were apprehensions initially because of the stigma attached with mental health treatment. We cannot force treatment on anyone. So, we start with coaxing them slowly through telephone counselling and take over from there. Now, there are group therapy sessions, where the fraternity helps each other,” Dr Prabakar said.

The team first starts with a detailed assessment after interactions with individual personnel and formulates a treatment plan. Those assessed as a suicide risk and high stress because of addiction would be recommended to be taken off active duty and admitted for treatment, while others would slowly be made part of individual and group therapy sessions.

There are now trauma groups, grief groups, and AA (Alcoholic Anonymous) groups, wherein the personnel take the lead in educating their co-workers.

Women police personnel deal with entirely different issues than their male counterparts and such group therapy sessions are important to address them, say experts. “Say a mother lost a child and this has induced grief and trauma. As a professional, I know about the illness, but not the experience of being ill,” Dr Prabakar said.

Modern times mean there are modern problems and the team has also come across cases of young policemen addicted to online gambling and losing money, leading to depression. Some come for help with the trauma associated with everyday policing. “A policeman, in his 50s, recalled how he had a difficult time coping with clearing dead bodies off the roads on a daily basis,” said Priya J, psychiatric social worker.

With over 500 personnel on their list still to be assessed and treated, the team at the Centre for Well-being have their task cut out and expects several more to come up seeking help in the coming days. Dr Prabakar said there have been instances of those who found the sessions helpful referred others in the force. For maintaining the social fabric, it is imperative that the police become the first responders to the phantoms in their minds.