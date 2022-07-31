Monkeypox scare: Man in TN with skin rash kept in isolation

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man who arrived at Tiruchi airport on Friday and had a skin rash — a symptom of monkeypox, is kept in isolation at Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu.

The man was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi on Friday but he went missing from the place. The hospital authorities informed the police and the health department about it.

Later, he was found at his residence in Pudukkottai on Saturday and taken to the Medical College Hospital there.