'Mental health support crucial to end copycat student suicides'

“Copycat suicides are not a new phenomenon. There’s enough research to support the argument that suicide of a popular person can become a trigger for some others,” says Vandhana, clinical psychologist at V-Cope, Center for Psychological Effectiveness. “It’s true that young people are vulnerable, and it doesn’t help that adolescence has multiple stages of transition. When they come to know of such incidents, it hits them hard. For those going through depression, it’s tougher. Reading about suicides and/or hearing about it can be triggering. It’s important to be careful while reporting/talking about suicide.”