'Mental health support crucial to end copycat student suicides'

CHENNAI: The number of student suicides related to board exam results, NEET examination and other causes has raised the concerns over the incidence leading to copycat suicides. However, psychologists say that suicides cannot be attributed to just one factor because there are multifactorial causes.
The attempt to taking one’s own life is related to mental health but more often not, it’s not an impulsive decision. There’s a background to every case that has depressive elements and the lack of support that exacerbated issues.
“Copycat suicides are not a new phenomenon. There’s enough research to support the argument that suicide of a popular person can become a trigger for some others,” says Vandhana, clinical psychologist at V-Cope, Center for Psychological Effectiveness. “It’s true that young people are vulnerable, and it doesn’t help that adolescence has multiple stages of transition. When they come to know of such incidents, it hits them hard. For those going through depression, it’s tougher. Reading about suicides and/or hearing about it can be triggering. It’s important to be careful while reporting/talking about suicide.”
Experts advise media platforms to talk about preventing such incidents and not politicise them. Certain guidelines need to be followed while talking about suicides on any media platform, with specific reference to using jargons, GFX and certain phrases. There needs to be more support via helplines.
Emphasising the role of parents to provide mental health support to children, mental health experts say that their response to students is significant.
“Inhouse counsellors are a part of almost every academic institution. But adolescents are hesitant to talk about their feelings and experiences with a near stranger,” said Dr V Mithun Prasad, psychiatrist, SIMS Hospital. “It also depends on how parents perceive and respond to suicides. Being sensitive towards their wards’ challenges, developing a positive and inclusive approach can encourage them to open up.”
Additionally, institutions can organise activities on mental health that’d create awareness about it and provide a platform for students to reach out. “Preventative measures implemented in the wake of a suicide case must be stepped up with the anticipation of copycat suicides,” pointed out Dr Mithun.
In TN, the 104 helpline has been receiving more calls from students over mental health concerns. “We’ve reached out to all government school students over phone. Some were hesitant to talk about their mental health. When NEET results are announced, we’ll do another phase of counselling,” says Saravanan, nodal officer at 104 helpline.
(With inputs from Amirtha Varushini S)
