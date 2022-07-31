First flood warning to 5 dists as Vaigai dam is close to brim

MADURAI: The first flood warning in five districts along the Vaigai river was issued after the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 66 feet on Saturday against its maximum capacity of 71 ft. According to P Murugesan, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 66 ft since 6 am Subsequently, a flood warning siren went off cautioning people living on the riverbanks of Vaigai. People on the riverbanks of Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga have been advised to move to safer places. The dam had an inflow of 3,000 cusecs since morning and 69 cusecs of water was discharged for drinking purpose. Further, the Assistant Executive Engineer said catchment areas are experiencing heavy rainfall and the inflow is expected to increase further.