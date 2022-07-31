Fast track growth of trade: Chamber to govt

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI), Madurai has urged the state government to speedily implement measures to attract more investments required for the growth of trade and industry and economic development so as to significantly increase the employment opportunities for the educated youths in the southern region.
To transform Tamil Nadu into a one trillion economy by 2030, Chief Minister MK Stalin has made various efforts, particularly in south Tamil Nadu, which has seen a boom in trade and industry, foreseeing an acceleration of job growth and economic development, N Jegatheesan, president, TNCCI, Madurai said on Saturday.
While lauding the Chief Minister’s efforts, the TN Chamber felt that for many years, the focus on industrial investments has been around Chennai and Kanchipuram and gradually steps are being taken to attract industrial investments to the respective region after acknowledging the unique features of each region in the state.
Optimistically, the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) set up at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district and the SIPCOT industrial estate at Gangaikondan, where all the sheds have been allotted to the entrepreneurs, and SIPCOT is also making efforts to acquire additional land. Moreover, the formation of an international ‘Furniture Park’ at Thoothukudi paves the way for enhancing not only the domestic but also the export business.
“The government’s move with capital subsidy for new investors setting up industries in southern districts, the three regional ‘Start up Hubs’ proposed to be set up in Madurai, Erode and Tirunelveli, clusters for women’s garment manufacturing units in Virudhunagar district, toy manufacturing units in Madurai, kitchenware manufacturing units in Tirunelveli and wood carving units in Kanyakumari will also pave the way for progress in trade and industrial development,” he stated.
“If such infrastructure facilities are implemented at the earliest, it will certainly boost the overall volume of trade and industry to ensure employment opportunities to all educated youths,” Jegatheesan said.
