Fast track growth of trade: Chamber to govt

Optimistically, the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) set up at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district and the SIPCOT industrial estate at Gangaikondan, where all the sheds have been allotted to the entrepreneurs, and SIPCOT is also making efforts to acquire additional land. Moreover, the formation of an international ‘Furniture Park’ at Thoothukudi paves the way for enhancing not only the domestic but also the export business.