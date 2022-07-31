Chinese 'spy' ship should not be permitted into Sri Lanka: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Sunday said that the Chinese 'spy' ship is a danger to the security of India and should not be permitted to enter Sri Lanka.

"Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang-5 is set to reach Hambantota port on August 11 and will be stationed for one week. The ship is a threat to India and particularly to southern states including Tamil Nadu as the ship can read all facilities up to 750 kilometres using the satellites meaning the nuclear facilities in Tamil Nadu such as Kudankulam and Kalpakkam nuclear reactors and the ports such as Chennai and Thoothukudi ports can be easily spied and information on these facilities can be collected by the Chinese ship", said Ramadoss, in a statement.

Earlier, when the information of the Chinese spy ship coming to Sri Lanka got leaked, the Indian government raised objections with Sri Lanka and initially Sri Lankan government refuted the information but after the information was confirmed Sri Lankan government has now confirmed the arrival of the ship.

Ramadoss said that the Sri Lankan government trying to hide the information about the ship and then confirming the arrival of the ship shows the danger behind the arrival of the ship. This is not the first time that China is trying to spy on India as in 2014 a similar attempt was made when a Chinese submarine ship entered Sri Lankan waters.