Two boys feared drowned in Pondy sea

PUDUCHERRY: Two boys, aged 17 years, were feared drowned in the sea here late Friday evening. According to police, Iyyanaar along with his friends Ashwin, Sabarinathan and Harish came to the Veerampattinam beach on their two-wheelers. Iyyanaar and Ashwin went for the sea bath and the other two preferred to sit on the sand. As the two were taking bath, a huge wave dragged Iyyanaar and Ashwin into the deep sea. Coast Guard personnel also swung into action and the search for the duo throughout the night proved futile. Ariyankuppam police registered a case.