TN Min wishes transperson Namitha for award in Thailand

CHENNAI: Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment of Tamil Nadu Minster P Geetha Jeevan congratulated transperson Namitha Marimuthu for the award she received in Thailand.

In a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government, it is stated that, "The Transgender Miss International 2022 pageant was held in Thailand. Namitha Marimuthu, a transperson from Tamil Nadu, participated and placed in the top 10 list and received the Miss Popular Vote of the World award. Namitha Marimuthu presented the gold trophy she won for Miss Popular Vote of the World to Minster P Geetha Jeevan."