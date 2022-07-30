Take steps to protect Salem Kal Mandapam, orders HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the joint commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Trust to take action to protect the Kal Mandapam – a hall built with stone in Sri Ambalavana Swamy temple in Gugai, Salem.

The second bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the directions on disposing of a petition filed by A Radhakrishnan, a resident of Salem.

According to the petitioner, the Kal Mandapam is in a damaged condition and posing threat to the lives of the people. He further informed the court that he made a representation to the authorities to renovate the Kal Mandapam and the same has not been considered.

“A few people are sleeping near the Kal Mandapam in the temple. It is also noted that encroachments are mushrooming near the temple, ” the petitioner noted.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that he is taking into consideration the limited prayer sought by the petitioner, without expressing any opinion with regard to the merits of the case, “We direct the respondent to consider the petitioner's representation and pass orders in line with the minutes of the meeting dated February 18, 2022, within a period of eight weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” the judges held.