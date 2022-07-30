No samples taken for suspected Monkeypox cases in TN: Ma Su

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has not taken samples for Monkeypox suspected cases in Tamil Nadu so far, confirmed Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday while addressing the media during an early stage cancer screening camp for women organised by Rotary club.

"The mass fever screening camp is continued at international airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy. If the international passengers have any symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes on the face. They will be isolated, and collect samples from those who have suspected," said Ma Subramanian.

He added that as the testing is done at Guindy lab here, and if the results turn positive for cross verification the samples will be sent to ICMR.

Meanwhile, an early stage cancer screening camp for women over 30 years at 15 places in Zone 10. The earliest stages of breast, cervical, and mouth cancers are identified by the screening procedures at the camp. The screening process for breast cancer was done using the X- Ray Mammograms and Ultrasound Mammograms in all the 15 camps that were organised.

Additionally, a mobile cancer awareness vehicle was stationed at the camp to educate women on the advantages of detecting cancer in its earliest stages.

Commenting on the construction of the Perarignar Anna Cancer Research Centre in Kancheepuram at a total cost of Rs 300 crore the minister said, "The facility, which would launch in a year, will resemble Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Research Center. Also, various structures have also been introduced in locations like Madurai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari, to enable early identification of cancer."

He went on to mention the Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital's Robotic Surgery Center, which was appreciated by the Central Health Minister Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar. He added: "Tamil Nadu is the only 0State with a robotic surgery facility at a state-run hospital." Significantly the facility was earlier found only in Hospitals such as AIIMS and JIPMER.