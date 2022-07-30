Imposers of one language, religion are enemies of nation: Stalin

No right to speak in Parliament

Taking a dig at the suspension of opposition MPs in the ongoing Parliament session, Stalin said, “MPs are denied the right to speak in the Parliament, which should be a place for conflict of ideas. About 27 MPs, including those of DMK have been suspended. There is no right to speak in a Parliament, which is a forum for voicing views.”

Remarking that GST has robbed states of their fiscal autonomy, Stalin referred to the NEET and National Education Policy controversies and said, “The policies of the union government are anti-people. BJP attempts to run parallel governments through its governors. We have to govern our states even as we face all these hurdles. But I am still hopeful that the long history and brotherhood of its people will protect the country.”

India is not just a single govt

Emphasising that the concepts of federalism, state autonomy, secularism, equality, fraternity, socialism and social justice must be strengthened for India to remain strong for many more years, Stalin said, “We should not consider India as a mere geographical boundary. India is not just a single government. It is a union of several state governments. The term Union is not a bad word. It is a term used by the Constitution to define India. To protect India, the states within it should be protected.”

States fundamental to federalism

Stating that strong states were fundamental to federalism and the idea of converting India into a unitary one cannot be accepted, the Chief Minister, who spoke at the conclave through video call, said, “Strong, powerful and self-sufficient states offer strength to the country. They are not a weakness. Efficient, resourceful and industrially developed states would offer benefits to the country.” Citing the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the country’s economy, mainly the State accounting for 9.22% of the national GDP, Stalin said, “The Union government would be strengthened, not weakened, by the state government’s able administration of states.”