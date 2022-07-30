Imposers of one language, religion are enemies of nation: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Centre and said that people attempting to impose one language, one religion and one culture are the enemies of the nation.
Speaking at “India 75 - the state of affairs - federalism, freedom and forward” conclave organised by Malayam Manorama in Trishur, Stalin said, “Those attempting to impose one language, one religion and one culture are trying to destroy the integrity of the nation. They are the enemies of India and its people. We should never give room to such evil forces.”
Asserting that one national language and one religion was not feasible for India as there are many languages and different religious practices in the country, he said: “We remain united despite many differences because of love and brotherhood.”
No right to speak in Parliament
Taking a dig at the suspension of opposition MPs in the ongoing Parliament session, Stalin said, “MPs are denied the right to speak in the Parliament, which should be a place for conflict of ideas. About 27 MPs, including those of DMK have been suspended. There is no right to speak in a Parliament, which is a forum for voicing views.”
Remarking that GST has robbed states of their fiscal autonomy, Stalin referred to the NEET and National Education Policy controversies and said, “The policies of the union government are anti-people. BJP attempts to run parallel governments through its governors. We have to govern our states even as we face all these hurdles. But I am still hopeful that the long history and brotherhood of its people will protect the country.”
India is not just a single govt
Emphasising that the concepts of federalism, state autonomy, secularism, equality, fraternity, socialism and social justice must be strengthened for India to remain strong for many more years, Stalin said, “We should not consider India as a mere geographical boundary. India is not just a single government. It is a union of several state governments. The term Union is not a bad word. It is a term used by the Constitution to define India. To protect India, the states within it should be protected.”
States fundamental to federalism
Stating that strong states were fundamental to federalism and the idea of converting India into a unitary one cannot be accepted, the Chief Minister, who spoke at the conclave through video call, said, “Strong, powerful and self-sufficient states offer strength to the country. They are not a weakness. Efficient, resourceful and industrially developed states would offer benefits to the country.” Citing the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the country’s economy, mainly the State accounting for 9.22% of the national GDP, Stalin said, “The Union government would be strengthened, not weakened, by the state government’s able administration of states.”
