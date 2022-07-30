Every family has a drug addict in state, says PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday led a statewide agitation against drugs in Tamil Nadu and said that nearly one member of every family in the state has a person addicted to drugs. Addressing a gathering of party workers in the city, Anbumani said that of the 7.5 crore people in the state, as many as 50 lakh youths are addicted to drugs. “In no other state in the country, so many people are addicted to drugs. At least one member in each family in the state has a person addicted to drugs. Sometimes even parents do not know,” he said, attributing the problem to the easy availability of narcotic substances. Remarking that the drug prevalence did not happen overnight and it had gradually worsened in the last 15 years, the PMK president said that drug prevalence in the state has peaked now. “I fear that the students and youths who should shoulder the country might become a liability to it,” Anbumani said, cautioning that they would organize a massive wave of protests if the govt does not act, as it was their duty.