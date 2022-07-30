AIADMK councillors boycott council meeting over power tariff hike

CHENNAI: Opposing the Tamil Nadu government announcment to increase electricity charges, the AIADMK councillors boycotted the council meeting held at the Ripon Building, on Saturday.

Soon after the council meeting commenced, councillors belong to AIADMK raised slogans against the announcement apart from the move to increase property tax. They also left the meeting to register their opposition.

At the meeting several DMK councillors praised the State government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for successfully conducting 44th Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.

During zero hour, DMK councillor Elizabeth Augustine (ward 112) pointed out issues in online tendering system. "Contractors quote lesser values due to which works are becoming substandard. Also, big contractors let subcontractors to carry out works, " she alleged.