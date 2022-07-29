TamilNadu

TN is game for it: Stalin writes to Modi seeking to host ABG

The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for helping in making arrangements for hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.
Stalin with ModiFile photo
CHENNAI: A day after the Chess Olympiad event opened with a star-studded opening ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has bid for hosting the Asian Beach Games or ABG in 2024.

Stalin wrote a demi-official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Ministry of Youth Affairs to ensure the necessary guarantees, prerequisite to host sporting events, to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Stalin pointed to the resolution adopted to making Tamil Nadu host the event in the OCA meeting held at Tashkent (6/5/2022). Stalin pushed for speeding up the "guaranteeing free passage for the participants to these games along with other guarantees" to be given, as September 2022 is the deadline.

Stalin also thanked Modi and the Union government on helping Tamil Nadu in making the necessary arrangements for hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.

